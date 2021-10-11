A Look Back at Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael tore through the wiregrass three years ago destroying houses, property and lives.

News 4′s meteorologist Emily Acton spoke with Houston county’s ema director to take a closer look at where we are three years later. One thousand and ninety five days have passed since the heavy rains and powerful winds of hurricane Michael whipped the wiregrass. The category five storm made landfall near Mexico Beach, but the impacts extended far inland.

“We are still in the recovery phase from Michael, three years later the east side of our county is still feeling that. Even though a lot of that was rural area our timberland, our cotton , our peanut crops, our economy on a national if not international was hit hard.” Chris Judah

Michael’s winds leveled trees and crumbled buildings. The strength of the storm is a reminder of the need to build back stronger.

“We are still rebuilding and trying to decide what the best infrastructure is for the next time this happens.”

Another take away from hurricane Michael -- the importance of community preparedness.

“We just really want people to really not be complacent. We want people to be aware and prepare. A plan is the best mitigation tool one can have.”

