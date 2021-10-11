Advertisement

Holmes Co. fugitive arrested in Washington County

Pippen is a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County on felony warrants where law enforcement say he had skipped bail.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A man wanted for skipping bail in Holmes County has been arrested in Washington County, Florida.

On Friday, October 8, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they received a tip that 34-year-old, Phillip Daniel Pippen, was believed to be at a home in Washington County. 

Pippen is a wanted fugitive out of Holmes County on felony warrants where law enforcement says he had skipped bail.

According to WCSO deputies, when they arrived at the house Pippen ran from the home, and after a short foot chase, the deputy deployed his taser.

Pippen was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on the felony warrants from Holmes County. Pippen is also charged with resisting arrest.

