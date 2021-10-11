Advertisement

“Hands on a Hardbody” coming to Chipola College’s theater this weekend

Raines Carr and Stephen Guarino joined NewsChannel 7 to tell us about Chipola's upcoming...
Raines Carr and Stephen Guarino joined NewsChannel 7 to tell us about Chipola's upcoming musical "Hands on a Hardbody."(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to see a musical this weekend? You can at Chipola College.

“Hands on a Hardbody” will run October 14th through October 17th. Shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee show starts at 2 p.m.

Chipola Theatre Director Raines Carr and guest star Stephen Guarino joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the musical. Guarino is a three-time Emmy-nominee, best known for his role in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Both Carr and Guarino are graduates of Florida State University.

To purchase tickets, visit Chipola’s website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game

Latest News

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
Legal Talk Tuesday: Forms After a Wreck
Alabama opens online applications for hemp growth, processing
Help wanted signs can be seen everywhere in Bay County as businesses continue to have issues...
Local businesses don’t see difference in job applicants after minimum wage increase
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 7