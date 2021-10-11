“Hands on a Hardbody” coming to Chipola College’s theater this weekend

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to see a musical this weekend? You can at Chipola College.

“Hands on a Hardbody” will run October 14th through October 17th. Shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee show starts at 2 p.m.

Chipola Theatre Director Raines Carr and guest star Stephen Guarino joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the musical. Guarino is a three-time Emmy-nominee, best known for his role in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here. Both Carr and Guarino are graduates of Florida State University.

To purchase tickets, visit Chipola’s website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.