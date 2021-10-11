Giving back - with manicures!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In honor of their foundation anniversary, one organization found a way to give back for their National Day of Service.

Daughters of the American Revolution in Dothan attended Doug Tew Center and gave manicures to the Therapeutic Recreation Group.

The girls were thrilled to pick out a color for their nails and have them painted.

After nails were dry, D.A.R. members taught the Pledge of Allegiance in sign language, as their organization focuses on patriotism.

Everyone wore pink to represent Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ashley Kelley, Therapeutic Recreation Member said, “Pink is my favorite color, and I’m excited to be here with all my friends.”

D.A.R. members also collected canned foods to donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

“Anything we can do civic-minded, we’re willing to come out and do,” explains Connie Parrish, Daughters of the American Revolution member. “So, if you have a project for us or anybody has something for us to do, we are open. We just wanna be there for our community.”

