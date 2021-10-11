Advertisement

Georgia reaches AP No. 1 in regular-season poll for first time since 1982

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll has been in the possession of just a few elite teams over the last six seasons. Alabama (63 times), Clemson (23), Ohio State (10) and LSU (eight) were the only teams to reach No. 1 from 2015 through Saturday.

Georgia has now joined that group, reaching the top spot in the AP poll presented by Regions Bank for the first time since being preseason No. 1 in 2008.

It has been 39 years since the Bulldogs were No. 1 in a regular-season poll.

Preseason No. 1 Alabama slipped to fifth after becoming the first No. 1 to be upset by an unranked team since 2008.

Reality Check thinks the Tide might have been cut too much slack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint
Larry Ladon Reese fires shots at a woman who is trying to escape from him during a May 2018...
$4 robber gets 25 years
Along this road is an Oxford House for recovering addicts. Oxford claims city of Dothan won't...
Lawsuit: Dothan denies electricity to recovering addicts
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent

Latest News

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama on last-play field goal
Dothan girls flag football team receives jerseys
Dothan girls flag football team receives jerseys
Dothan girls flag football team receives jerseys
Dothan girls flag football team receives jerseys
Seminole County downs Randolph Clay for 2nd win of the season
Seminole County downs Randolph Clay for 2nd win of the season