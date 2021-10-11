Advertisement

ADAI accepting hemp applications

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI).

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities may apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) starting, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Applications will only be accepted online through the Kelly Registration System (KRS) at agi.alabama.gov/hempapp starting Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 8:00 am (CT). The final day to apply for a hemp license is November 29, 2021 by 5:00 pm (CT).

In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380 Code of Alabama 1975, tasking ADAI with the development of a licensing and inspection program for the production of industrial hemp. The program launched in 2019, after The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (i.e. Farm Bill) declassified hemp as a schedule I drug and deemed hemp as an agriculture commodity. This legislation defines hemp as all parts of the plant containing less than 0.3% THC, including derivatives, extracts, and cannabinoids.

“This is the department’s fourth year to administer the hemp program. It has always been our goal to manage the program in a fair and timely manner to benefit Alabama farmers and hemp producers and develop industrial hemp as an alternative crop,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

For more information and updates, please visit agi.alabama.gov/hempapp. ADAI will receive Industrial Hemp applications until 5:00 pm (CT) on November 29, 2021.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Larry Ladon Reese fires shots at a woman who is trying to escape from him during a May 2018...
$4 robber gets 25 years
Along this road is an Oxford House for recovering addicts. Oxford claims city of Dothan won't...
Lawsuit: Dothan denies electricity to recovering addicts

Latest News

Silver Alert
Florida celebrates anniversary of Silver Alert program
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 808K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
10/9/21 MFB Alabama vs Texas A&M Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
POLICE: 27-year-old Bessemer man dies following shooting over Alabama game
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues