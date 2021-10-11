ADAI accepting hemp applications

Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI).

MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities may apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) starting, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Applications will only be accepted online through the Kelly Registration System (KRS) at agi.alabama.gov/hempapp starting Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 8:00 am (CT). The final day to apply for a hemp license is November 29, 2021 by 5:00 pm (CT).

In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380 Code of Alabama 1975, tasking ADAI with the development of a licensing and inspection program for the production of industrial hemp. The program launched in 2019, after The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (i.e. Farm Bill) declassified hemp as a schedule I drug and deemed hemp as an agriculture commodity. This legislation defines hemp as all parts of the plant containing less than 0.3% THC, including derivatives, extracts, and cannabinoids.

“This is the department’s fourth year to administer the hemp program. It has always been our goal to manage the program in a fair and timely manner to benefit Alabama farmers and hemp producers and develop industrial hemp as an alternative crop,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.

For more information and updates, please visit agi.alabama.gov/hempapp. ADAI will receive Industrial Hemp applications until 5:00 pm (CT) on November 29, 2021.

