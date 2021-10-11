Advertisement

80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk

Suspect is not in custody
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Monday during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.

The woman told Newscenter 11 that she woke up to a man dragging her out of bed after he broke into her house. The victim says she was terrified as she was fighting for her life.

The man forced her into her car and made her drive him around town. He later put her in the trunk. Meridian police said the suspect went to a hotel where he picked up two women, who said they knew something was wrong when they heard a noise in the trunk.

The women dropped off the suspect at a gas station and then called the police. The 80-year-old woman was found at the MCC campus in the trunk of her car. She suffered minor injuries from the attack.

The police are still searching for the suspect. If you have information about the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You don’t have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martha Pope was arrested and charged with 'Engaging in a sex act with a student.'
Elba Schools employee arrested for sex with student
Perry Lamar Stringfellow booking photo.
Man killed by deputies had drug, crime issues
Controversial post card t-shirt design
Controversy after apparel company shares offensive Dothan t-shirt design
Burglary suspect killed by officers near Dothan
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm Now, But Cooler Air Is In Sight
Ala. Attorney General asks lawmakers to consider 2 updates to state law regarding vaccine mandates
Children's of Alabama
Send Halloween cards to patients at Children’s of Alabama
2021 Enterprise Spooky in the City
Enterprise Spooky in the City event returns for second year