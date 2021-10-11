2021 Miss National Peanut Festival crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss National Peanut Festival Peanut 2021 was crowned on Saturday.

Congratulations to Miss Wicksburg, Lydia Paulson who was chosen as the 2021 Miss National Peanut Festival.

Miss Wicksburg, Lydia Paulson was crowned at the 2021 Miss National Peanut Festival. (Source: National Peanut Festival)

Runners up for the crown were:

1st Runner Up - Miss Ozark - Claudia Walker

2nd Runner Up - Miss Geneva - Cameron Mitchum

3rd Runner Up - Miss Slocomb - Madison Ward

4th Runner Up - Miss Colquitt - Jacey Cox

Paulson will reign over this year’s National Peanut Festival which begins November 5.

According to pageant organizers, Miss National Peanut Festival also represents the peanut industry at events throughout the year.

To qualify for the Miss NPF Pageant young ladies have to win a qualifying pageant in the peanut-producing areas of Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Previously Little Miss Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson was chosen as Little Miss National Peanut Festival.

