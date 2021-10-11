Advertisement

2021 Miss National Peanut Festival crowned

Miss Wicksburg, Lydia Paulson was crowned at the 2021 Miss National Peanut Festival.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss National Peanut Festival Peanut 2021 was crowned on Saturday.

Congratulations to Miss Wicksburg, Lydia Paulson who was chosen as the 2021 Miss National Peanut Festival.

Runners up for the crown were:

  • 1st Runner Up - Miss Ozark - Claudia Walker
  • 2nd Runner Up - Miss Geneva - Cameron Mitchum
  • 3rd Runner Up - Miss Slocomb - Madison Ward
  • 4th Runner Up - Miss Colquitt - Jacey Cox
Paulson will reign over this year’s National Peanut Festival which begins November 5.

According to pageant organizers, Miss National Peanut Festival also represents the peanut industry at events throughout the year.

To qualify for the Miss NPF Pageant young ladies have to win a qualifying pageant in the peanut-producing areas of Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Previously Little Miss Jackson County, Taitym Marie Wilson was chosen as Little Miss National Peanut Festival.

