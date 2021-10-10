Warm Weather Continues

SYNOPSIS- Mostly Clear skies overnight tonight which will allow our temperatures to fall into the lower 60s. Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny then switch to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon. The rest of the week is looking great with temperatures in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies each day.

TONIGHT- Mostly Clear. Low near 63°. Winds Light NE 5

TOMORROW – Sunny then Partly Cloudy. High near 85. Winds ESE 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 66°. Light SE

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 67° High: 85°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 65° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts Seas 1-2 foot.

