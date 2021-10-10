Warm and dry this coming week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures will cool through the evening down to the middle 60s as skies become mostly clear. Sunday will be very sunny with just a few high clouds and high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. There’s no rain expected on the radar for the next week with dry air in place limiting our rain chance close to zero. A few more clouds will move in by the middle of next work week as temperatures get closer to 90.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 64. Winds NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny PM. High near 86. Winds NE 5-10 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 63° Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny Low: 66° High: 87° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 68° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Mostly smooth. Winds NE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

