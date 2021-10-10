Commercial burglary call ends with shots fired, suspect dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A commercial burglary call early Sunday morning ended with a shots fired and the suspect dead.

Houston County deputies responded to the 6500 block of US 231 South after reports of a commercial burglary in progress. On arrival a vehicle was located. From there some type of altercation took place that led to shots being fired.

We are told that the officer involved is fine.

