Kids Gone Fishin’ at First Fishing Rodeo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of kids have gone fishin’ at the first-ever Kids Fishing Rodeo.

The rodeo was hosted by the Reel Ladies of Panama City Beach. Being a first-time event the ladies were not sure what the turnout would be. All of their expectations were blown out of the water when they had more than 50 kids casting lines within the first two hours of the event starting at 10:00 a.m.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be this big of an outcome. So we are really pleased and really excited to see that this many families and children want to fish. We are hopeful to do this a lot more in the future,” Suzy Nichols, President of the Reel Ladies of Panama City Beach, said.

Prizes were awarded to the kids that brought in the most fish, the biggest fish, and the smallest fish.

