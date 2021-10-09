Advertisement

Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.

Companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

Grocers have reported labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items when supply is tight.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.

For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yvonne Nicole Mohan's booking photo.
Jury convicts woman for stealing thousands from Dothan doctor
Along this road is an Oxford House for recovering addicts. Oxford claims city of Dothan won't...
Lawsuit: Dothan denies electricity to recovering addicts
A gun and police tape.
Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint
Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment...
Former south Alabama police chief arrested
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city

Latest News

Larry Ladon Reese fires shots at a woman who is trying to escape from him during a May 2018...
$4 robber gets 25 years
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Kanye West plans to open prep school in California
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues