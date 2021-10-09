Dothan girls flag football team receives jerseys

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A huge day on Thursday at Dothan High School as the inaugural girls flag football team received their jerseys for the upcoming season.

The jerseys donated to the Wolves by Dothan native and NFL Flag Football President Izell Reese.

To say the jerseys were a hit would be an understatement. These girls thrilled to be the first group to take part in this new sport.

And as the saying goes, you look good, you play good, and with these new threads, I think the Wolves will be playing great once they take the field.

“It’s exciting to know people support us an are invested in our success,” said head coach Haley Williams. “I know the girls feel that and they are supported. They are excited. They’re ready for Tuesday.”

“Even when we practice, we all go hard so that when Tuesday comes, we will be ready,” said senior Nijah Durr.

“I think it is so exciting,” said senior Aubrey Harrell. “Not only looking at what we’re doing but looking to our future. I’m going to be the beginning and see how much it grows throughout Dothan.”

The Wolves will open the season with a tri-match on Tuesday against Russell County and Eufaula.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.