Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are searching for two masked men who held up a store early Saturday.

The robbers went into Kangaroo’s 24 hours location where Montgomery Highway and Napier Field connect.

Police reported the two men took an undisclosed amount of money, then bolted from the scene on foot.

The shaken clerk received no physical injuries during the robbery that occurred about 1:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

