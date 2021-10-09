Dothan clerk robbed at gunpoint

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police are searching for two masked men who held up a store early Saturday.

The robbers went into Kangaroo’s 24 hours location where Montgomery Highway and Napier Field connect.

Police reported the two men took an undisclosed amount of money, then bolted from the scene on foot.

The shaken clerk received no physical injuries during the robbery that occurred about 1:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.