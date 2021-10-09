$4 robber gets 25 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man is headed to prison for a $4 robbery that terrorized his victims, with one of them frantically escaping as bullets whizzed by her head.

41-year-old Larry Ladon Reese was sentenced Friday to 25 years for his guilty pleas to several charges involving the crime spree.

On an early May morning in 2018 Reese and a cohort lurked near a Ross Clark Circle convenience store as a couple pulled their car to the gas pumps.

Reese approached with a handgun as co-defendant Jeremy McKenzie looked on. After a brief struggle the woman exited the vehicle and ran away as Reese fired errant shots at her.

“The victim is still traumatized by what happened to her that morning,” Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley told News 4.

Reese and McKenzie then robbed the man who had remained in the car during the confrontation of four dollars.

Reese would have already gone to prison had he shown up for a hearing scheduled several months ago.

Instead, he skipped town and Houston County Judge Larry Anderson issued a fugitive warrant. Federal marshals tracked him down.

“Dothan is a safer place with Mr. Reese a long-term guest of the state prison system,” Stanley said.

