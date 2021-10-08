Advertisement

Warm & Dry Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Sunshine is on the way for the weekend as we remain warm. Highs will reach the middle 80s, but humidity levels will be a little lower. Look for the warm and dry weather to extend through next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 85°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet..

