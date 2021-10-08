Lawsuit: Dothan denies electricity to recovering addicts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Dothan refuses to provide electricity to recovering addicts who are getting back on their feet.

That claim is made in a federal lawsuit filed this week against the city by Oxford House, a non-profit agency.

Oxford operates over 3,000 residences nationwide that gives those transitioning back into mainstream society a safe place to live.

Only recently did the agency rent its first two homes in Dothan, one near Westgate Parkway and the other near Cherokee Avenue in the Garden District.

It claims the city has refused to supply power because Oxford has no city business license. Nowhere else in the nation has such a requirement been made, per the suit.

In a letter to Oxford House’s attorney, Dothan City Attorney F. Lenton White claims city ordinance requires a business license of non-profits, though they are provided at no charge.

He denies claims in the lawsuit that the city is violating Fair Housing laws or discriminating against those with handicaps, in this case recovering drug and alcohol addicts.

He also points out that Oxford, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is also a limited liability corporation and registered with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Business Division.

However, Oxford House claims the homes are not different from a family or several unrelated people living together and sharing expenses. Each is supported by residents, who typically number 7 to 15.

Neither White nor Oxford House attorneys have responded to a request for comment regarding this story.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction forcing the city to provide services to Oxford Houses. It also asks a judge to rule Dothan has violated federal Fair Housing laws.

Temporarily, the city is providing electrical service to the homes in Dothan on the authorization of landlords. That agreement will expire after 90 days.

Dothan purchases electricity from the Alabama Municipal Electrical Association, then resells it to consumers at a profit.

