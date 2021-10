PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jonas Brothers concert scheduled for October 19th at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre was canceled Friday because of flooding caused by recent storms.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be refunded automatically.

Thank you for understanding ❤️ Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/SuHjox3CZP — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.