Game of the Night: Wicksburg vs. Opp

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WTVY) - Opp and Wicksburg have had nearly identical seasons so far, and a win this week will keep one of them undefeated in the region.

“This is a huge game for us,” said Wicksburg Head Coach Josh Cox. “We circle it every year. Opp is always a big challenge. They always have a lot of kids on the sidelines, and they’ve always got a lot of big kids. I think it’s a great matchup.”

“They are an outstanding football team and an outstanding football program,” said Opp Head Coach Mike DuBose. “You look at them offensively, defensively, special team there’s not a weakness anywhere. They are very, very welled coached. A very good, very solid football team. So, it’s a huge challenge for us but it’s also a huge opportunity for us and that’s what we look at it as.”

The cat fight will be intense as Opp and Wicksburg battle it out to stay on top of the region another week.

The News 4 Sports Team spoke with both teams Wednesday.

You can watch the game in its entirety beginning at 7:00 PM in the video player attached to this story. You can also watch the game on the WTVY app, Roku, or on-air on the WTVY4.2/MeTV channel.

Then catch the highlights on Friday Night Football on News 4 at 10:05 PM CT.

