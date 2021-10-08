Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week: Opp QB Gray Jennings

By Justin McNelley
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 6 Friday Might Football Player of the Week is Opp quarterback Gray Jennings.

Jennings threw for 275 yards and 4 TDs in the Bobcats’ win over Providence Christian.

