FNF Player of the Week: Opp QB Gray Jennings

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Our week 6 Friday Might Football Player of the Week is Opp quarterback Gray Jennings.

Jennings threw for 275 yards and 4 TDs in the Bobcats’ win over Providence Christian.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.