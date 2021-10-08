Enterprise City Schools will continue mask mandate

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City School students will continue wearing face masks after Superintendent Thomas decided Friday to continue the district’s mask mandate.

In a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page, Thomas said even though the area’s transmission numbers are going in the right direction, it would not be prudent yet to lift the mandate.

Superintendent Thomas says the review came as part of a promise to reevaluate the policy every nine weeks and hopes the mandate can be lifted soon.

