Advertisement

Drier weather for the weekend

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog to start the day, we might squeeze out a shower or two this morning but after that things are drying out! Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the middle 80s where we will stay for the next few days. The weekend looks good with no rain chances and party cloudy skies, next week more of the same as we see a break from the rain for the next 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Yvonne Nicole Mohan's booking photo.
Jury convicts woman for stealing thousands from Dothan doctor
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment...
Former south Alabama police chief arrested
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-08
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-08
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 7, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Drier Days Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-07
Rain returns this morning