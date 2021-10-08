Drier weather for the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog to start the day, we might squeeze out a shower or two this morning but after that things are drying out! Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the middle 80s where we will stay for the next few days. The weekend looks good with no rain chances and party cloudy skies, next week more of the same as we see a break from the rain for the next 7 days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 87° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.