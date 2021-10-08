Advertisement

Bonifay holds 76th annual rodeo

Even the smallest of cowboys and cowgirls took part in the rodeo festivities.
(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 76th annual Bonifay Rodeo kicked off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The three-night rodeo will be going on until Saturday. The gates open to the public every night at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The rodeo is hosted by the Bonifay Kiwanis Club, and the money made goes towards kids in the community.

Events like bull riding, calf roping, team roping, and barrel racing will be held at the rodeo. Tickets can be purchased online for $13 for adults and $8 for kids over the age of 10.

The rodeo is being held at Memorial Field in Bonifay.

