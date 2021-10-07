Advertisement

Troy students launch ‘STANDS’ to show support, gratitude for healthcare workers

Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is making a special point to say thank you to...
Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is making a special point to say thank you to healthcare workers with a new initiative.(Source: WSFA)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is making a special point to say thank you to healthcare workers with a new initiative.

The IFC calls it the STANDS project, standing for “Showing Appreciation for Nurses Doctors and Support Staff,” and works to thank those who have given so much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project takes place in several phases. Currently, they are in the “7 Days of Support” phase. Every day this week, students stand in front of Troy Regional Medical Center from 6:30 to 7:15 morning and evening at shift change time. The students thank the outgoing shift and welcome the incoming shift with signs, cheers, snacks and drinks.

Hospital administration says the greatest need healthcare workers and hospital staff have right now is the support from the community.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 804K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Ivermectin tablets for humans
If judge’s Ivermectin order upheld, medical professionals fear ‘dangerous consequences and precedent’
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot