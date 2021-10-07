Rain returns this morning

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and storms this morning, we will see a break in the rain during the late morning early afternoon before another chance of a few showers. We might see a shower or two for Friday morning but rain chances are going down for the next few days. The afternoon highs will remain in the middle 80s through the weekend and into the middle half of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, AM rain. High near 83°. Winds Light SE 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds Light N 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, AM shower possible. High near 85°. Winds N 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

