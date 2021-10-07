Advertisement

Non-profits helping with rental assistance programs

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Across the country, many are struggling to pay their rent.

Millions are behind on payments with some even facing eviction.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program is available for those struggling to pay rent but can sometimes be a lengthy process.

Several non-profits are also at hand to help you with those assistance programs.

“Continue to pay their rent, continue to let the landlord know what you’re doing, continue to reach out to those agencies so you don’t get lost in the system,” said Harolyn Benjamin, executive director, Women Who Care.

For more information on help with rental assistance click

