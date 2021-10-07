Advertisement

News4 Now: What’s Going On

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.

Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the Weekend of October 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan

Latest News

Yvonne Nicole Mohan's booking photo.
Jury convicts woman for stealing thousands from Dothan doctor
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-07
Rain returns this morning
Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is making a special point to say thank you to...
Troy students launch ‘STANDS’ to show support, gratitude for healthcare workers