News4 Now: What’s Going On
Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WTVY) - Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join Maggie each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the Weekend of October 8, 2021
- Deana Carter Acoustic, Thu Oct 7th 8:00pm
- 50th Annual Headland Harvest Festival, Fri Oct 8th - Sat 9th
- 51st Annual Kolomoki Festival, Sat Oct 9th
- EufaulaFest ‘21 Arts & Crafts Festival, Sat Oct 9th
- 76th Annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo, Thu Oct 7th - Sat 9th
- Dothan Pro Rodeo, Fri Oct 8th - Sat 9th
- WMA Artist Workshop: Art Bookmaking with Aimee Burr, Sat Oct 9th
- Scarecrows in the Gardens, Oct 1st - 31st
- Columbia Manor Haunted House, Weekends in October
- CornDodgers Farm Opening / Heroes Weekend, Weekends in October
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.