Jury convicts woman for stealing thousands from Dothan doctor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford woman has been found guilty of embezzling a large amount of money from a doctor who employed her.

41-year-old Yvonne Mohan left behind a tangled web of deceit when she committed the ongoing crimes, per the prosecutor.

“I spent 2 ½ years tracking evidence in this difficult case,” Houston County District Attorney Patrick B. Jones told News 4.

He said Mohan stole about $55,000 from Dr. John Kogelshotz, a licensed clinic social worker in Dothan.

“She took the money by paying herself more than she should have through electronic deposits to several banks,” Jones said.

The jury cleared Mohan of charges involving the use of credit cards belonging to Dr. Kogelshotz.

Mohan will be sentenced on November 12.

