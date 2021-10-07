Advertisement

Jury convicts woman for stealing thousands from Dothan doctor

Prosecutor: She left behind a tangled web of deceit that took years to unravel.
Yvonne Nicole Mohan's booking photo.
Yvonne Nicole Mohan's booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford woman has been found guilty of embezzling a large amount of money from a doctor who employed her.

41-year-old Yvonne Mohan left behind a tangled web of deceit when she committed the ongoing crimes, per the prosecutor.

“I spent 2 ½ years tracking evidence in this difficult case,” Houston County District Attorney Patrick B. Jones told News 4.

He said Mohan stole about $55,000 from Dr. John Kogelshotz, a licensed clinic social worker in Dothan.

“She took the money by paying herself more than she should have through electronic deposits to several banks,” Jones said.

The jury cleared Mohan of charges involving the use of credit cards belonging to Dr. Kogelshotz.

Mohan will be sentenced on November 12.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to bring new business to Dothan

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On
BFRS crews, BPD officers save woman from car in floodwaters
Woman pulled from floodwaters, revived in Birmingham
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-07
Rain returns this morning
Troy University’s Interfraternity Council is making a special point to say thank you to...
Troy students launch ‘STANDS’ to show support, gratitude for healthcare workers