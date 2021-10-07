Hartford new fire chief

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a new fire chief in the City of Hartford, and he’s carrying on a family tradition.

Growing up the son of a firefighter, then a fire chief, Phillip Herring is following in his father’s footsteps, a position he’s been working towards for 15 years.

“It meant a lot to me when he told me he was proud of me for getting this position,” says Phillip Herring, Hartford Fire Chief. “It was a great inspiration, cause I don’t wanna disappoint him.”

It’s a job with many responsibilities, but one Herring is grateful to take on.

“To protect and provide for the citizens, to you know, make some changes with the department but not any great changes,” explains Herring. “They’ve got a great department here; we just need to keep everything moving forward.”

Mayor of Hartford Neil Strickland believes Chief Herring’s experience will greatly help in upgrading the department.

Stickland says, “He’s gonna do a fantastic job in solidifying our staffing, we need some new equipment to be addressed, he’s well astute in grants that we can get for the fire rescue.”

Herring knows he will face challenges, but he wants his crew to know they can depend on him and hopes to lead by example.

“I want them to do their job with integrity and provide quality services to the people, and I’ve got to do that for them if I expect them to do that for the citizens of Hartford,” finished Herring.

According to Herring, a good firefighter starts with honesty and a strong work ethic.

He’s ready to serve the citizens of Hartford, and asks if there’s anything the fire/rescue team can help with, to reach out.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

