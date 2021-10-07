Advertisement

Former south Alabama police chief arrested

Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment...
Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021 following an indictment on multiple counts of domestic violence. Jackson is the former police chief of Lockhart, a town located in Covington County.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County town’s former police chief has been indicted on multiple charges of domestic violence, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office.

Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Covington County grand jury that resulted in Jackson’s indictment on Sept. 28.

Specifically, the indictment charges him with one count of domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, one count of second-degree domestic violence/stalking, two counts of third-degree domestic violence/harassment and one count of third-degree domestic violence/assault.

The AG’s office declined to release any other information about the investigation or Jackson’s alleged crimes.

If convicted, Jackson faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $30,000 for domestic violence strangulation or suffocation and for second-degree domestic violence/stalking, which are class B felonies.

He additionally faces up to one year imprisonment and a fine of up to $6,000 on each of the third-degree domestic violence charges, which are class A misdemeanors.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent
Crime scene tape surrounds a Selma apartment complex where a bomb exploded early Wednesday...
Bomb filled with nails explodes at Selma housing complex
Rocky Head Baptist Church
Dale County Sheriff’s looking for individuals from church burglary and attempted arson

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Going On, October 7, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, October 7, 2021
Rental Assistance Program
Non-profits helping with rental assistance programs
Rental Assistance Program
Non-profits helping with rental assistance programs
News4 Now: What’s Going On