Former south Alabama police chief arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Covington County town’s former police chief has been indicted on multiple charges of domestic violence, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office.

Franklin Gregory Jackson, 50, of Lockhart, was arrested at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Covington County grand jury that resulted in Jackson’s indictment on Sept. 28.

Specifically, the indictment charges him with one count of domestic violence strangulation or suffocation, one count of second-degree domestic violence/stalking, two counts of third-degree domestic violence/harassment and one count of third-degree domestic violence/assault.

The AG’s office declined to release any other information about the investigation or Jackson’s alleged crimes.

If convicted, Jackson faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $30,000 for domestic violence strangulation or suffocation and for second-degree domestic violence/stalking, which are class B felonies.

He additionally faces up to one year imprisonment and a fine of up to $6,000 on each of the third-degree domestic violence charges, which are class A misdemeanors.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.