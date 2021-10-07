Advertisement

Entertainment district influencing new business in Enterprise

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The city of Enterprise is continuing to see the impact of their newly established entertainment district.

That includes new businesses, a bar is opening downtown by the end of the month.

The owner of the new establishment, the Social on Main, bought the building in July aiming to take advantage of the area’s new rules.

“That’s something we’ve all been behind, and we’ve been working with the city council for quite some time to get this past to an entertainment district so we can start beefing up downtown Enterprise.”

Chastang hopes to open the bar by the end of October with a soft opening for the Fall Festival next Saturday.

