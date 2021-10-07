Drier Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Drier air will begin to move in on Friday, leading to a little more sunshine and much lower rain chances. High temperatures will average in the middle 80s through the weekend and well into next week, with low temperatures to ease into the middle 60s by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few spotty showers. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a stray shower. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.