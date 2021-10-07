Advertisement

Drier Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Drier air will begin to move in on Friday, leading to a little more sunshine and much lower rain chances. High temperatures will average in the middle 80s through the weekend and well into next week, with low temperatures to ease into the middle 60s by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few spotty showers. Low near 69°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a stray shower. High near 85°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot.

