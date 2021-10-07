Business boost from entertainment district

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Many may think an entertainment district’s only impact is more freedom with alcohol sales, but for the businesses of downtown Enterprise, it means much more.

“There’s a lot of things that go into that, that creates new jobs which creates economic development and so that’s you know that’s our first and foremost priority,” said Dennis Chastang owner of the Social on Main.

Chastang has purchased two buildings downtown, one as recent as July, largely in part because of the entertainment district not only creating jobs for a staff but also contractors for renovations.

“Without people like Dennis, it doesn’t put people like us to work,” Jack Scanlon, owner of Jackson Scanlon Construction added. “We do all kinds of different stuff, but I mean it’s people like Dennis that that help keep the economy flowing.”

Using more than one business to get the job done.

“Most people don’t realize what goes into creating an establishment, like this so much behind the scenes,” said Tamara Gilgenast owner, operator and artist of Concrete In-Counters LLC.

The finished product also highlighting the businesses that helped to complete it.

“A job like this, commercial locations, give us very high visibility,” Gilgenast finished.

