ADPH to give COVID-19 update Friday 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is set to update the public Friday on the latest efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by other members of ADPH to discuss the state’s mitigation efforts against COVID-19. It is expected Harris will also give the latest updates on the state’s vaccination rate, hospitalizations and deaths.

WSFA 12 News will provide this update on air, on our mobile apps and our Facebook page.

As of this week, more people have died from COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020 despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines. According to ADPH, the delta variant can be attributed to the increase in deaths.

On a more positive note, there has been a decrease in hospitalization numbers and cases.

