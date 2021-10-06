Advertisement

Wallace College teacher faces dozens of sex charges

Kimberly Sonanstine is held without bond in the Dale County Jail.
Kimberly Sonanstine booking photo from October 5, 2021.
Kimberly Sonanstine booking photo from October 5, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wallace College instructor who faces numerous sex charges is jailed without bond in Dale County.

Kimberly Sonanstine is charged with 40 felonies, including Sexual Abuse, Sodomy, and Traveling to Meet a Child for a Sex Act.

Additional details of her arrest have not been released.

Sonanstine, 38, is a biology teacher at Wallace College, per the school’s website.

“Faculty member Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer teaching classes and will remain off campus, pending the outcome of the proceedings,” Wallace said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

