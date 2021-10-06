Wallace College receives praise from Auburn engineering

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace College is receiving praise from one of the nation’s top engineering schools.

Auburn University declared Wallace as one of the “Top 10 Feeder Schools” to their engineering program.

This means they are among the top schools who have a significant number of students going on to enroll in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

The door for a career involving math and science is wide open for these students who are interested.

Wallace officials believe this is a representation of the school’s mission, which focuses on student success.

“We want our students to reach whatever education goals they have in mind,” explains Dean Leslie Reeder at Wallace Community College. “The sky is the limit, and what this recognition is showing us is that we are properly preparing our students, our students are successful in their transition.”

Just one success story is a student who transferred from Wallace to Auburn for engineering and is now working as an industrial engineer in Eufaula.

The college at Auburn has been ranked for three consecutive years as one of the nation’s top undergraduate engineering programs.

