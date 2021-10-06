Advertisement

Tuscaloosa native, Food Network teen chef dies of cancer

Fuller cooks in his Tuscaloosa home. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old chef from Tuscaloosa who made headlines back in 2017 when he won the Food Network show Chopped Junior, has died after a lifelong battle with cancer.

Fuller Goldsmith was 4-years-old when he was first diagnosed with cancer and in the course of beating it, he found his passion for cooking. Goldsmith became a champion chef on Chopped Junior when he was 13-years-old. It was his first taste of the national spotlight, but back home in Tuscaloosa, he was family. Southern Ale House posted to Facebook their devastation at losing Fuller and the impact it had on the staff.

Our collective hearts are broken. The SAH family lost our much loved and respected Fuller Goldsmith today. Fuller...

Posted by Robert C Holt on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

