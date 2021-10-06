Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – An onshore flow will continue into Thursday, keeping a few showers around, especially early. Drier weather will move in for the end of the week and the weekend, with daily highs running in the middle 80s. We’ll keep the warmth going into next week with dry skies.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low near 69°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – An early shower, then partly sunny with a slight chance of a PM shower. High near 83°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance early. Low: 68° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 85° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

