Port Panama City sees shipment backlog

By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A record-breaking amount of cargo ships are backlogged off the California coast due to the pandemic. The Marine Exchange of California said as of September 21st, there were 153 ships stuck floating on the coast.

If you’ve been to area restaurants recently, you might have noticed they’re out of some things.

“If there’s certain product that you can’t get, you have to take it off your menu,” Shrimp Boat general manager Phillip Bekker said.

It could be weeks before dozens of supply ships anchored off the California coast can dock, but we’re told the record breaking backlog on the west coast has not affected cargo ships coming into Port Panama City.

“Once we have a ship in, we’re able to efficiently and effectively unload that vessel and have that cargo ready to go,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said.

We’re told they see almost two million tons of cargo come in and out of the port a year. But once cargo is unloaded, the problem lies elsewhere.

“We’re seeing a very congested in-land supply chain, both rail and truck, this delays getting shipments off the port,” said King.

Delays that can be attributed to local labor and equipment shortages.

“Lack of labor is causing manufacturing issues, which is leading to problems getting things off food trucks,” Hunt’s Oyster Bar co-owner Collins Abrams said.

And when products can’t get off trucks, they can’t get onto plates.

“Depending on what product we’re talking about, yeah it can be a really big problem,” said Bekker.

And the supply headaches don’t stop there.

“So not only are we struggling to get product, we’re struggling with the increase in costs and trying to hold that line so that we’re not increasing the price to the consumer as well,” said Abrams.

But even through the pandemic-induced slow-down, much is being done to keep the activity moving.

“You know from an economic standpoint, we are working through the delays. But again, our delays are minimal compared to ports on the west coast that you’re reading about,” said King.

King said the Port’s backlog here is only hours to days, compared to other ports where it’s weeks. He expects the backlog to continue through 2022. He adds the port is actively working with their partners, the Bay Line Railroad and the trucking companies that come through, to get cargo out as quickly as possible.

