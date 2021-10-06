PCB announces packed calendar of Fall events

Press Release (WTVY) -- The below information was provided to WTVY in a news release by Visit Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Announces Packed Calendar of Fall Events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., October 6, 2021 – Panama City Beach, best known for its 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches, bordering emerald-green waters, is pleased to announce an exciting lineup of fall festivals and events for every type of traveler.

“We are thrilled to be hosting events at the Real.Fun.Beach once again and look forward to welcoming visitors this weekend for our annual Pirates of the High Seas Fest ‚” says Dan Rowe, President and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach. “Whether our visitors are families, foodies, bikers or athletes, Panama City Beach’s wide variety of fall events has something for everyone.”

Please see a full list of fall events and festivals below.

Pirates of the High Seas Fest – October 4-10

This Columbus Day weekend, kids of all ages can find their sea legs in Panama City Beach and join in the celebrations of the annual Pirates of the High Seas Fest. Pirate-fans can participate in several online and in person activities, including story-telling videos, downloadable themed crafts, a digital pirate costume contest and even an in-person treasure hunt in Panama City Beach. All participants, both in-person and online, who complete the treasure hunt will be entered for a chance to win a free Panama City Beach getaway for four.

Thunder Beach Fall Motorcycle Rally – October 20-24

The most biker-friendly rally in the country, the four-day Thunder Beach Fall Motorcycle Rally features 200 vendors and exhibitors, a bike parade, beauty pageants, poker runs, live music, motorcycle stunt shows, tattoo contests, bike shows with category judging and much more. Event happenings take place at multiple venues throughout the Panama City Beach area and are free to the public.

Bloody Mary Festival & Golf Tournament – November 5-6

Mark your calendar for the 6th Annual Grand Lagoon Bloody Mary Music Festival & Golf Tournament on the beautiful grounds of Sheraton PCB Golf and Spa Resort. Several area bars and restaurants will compete for the title of “Best Bloody Mary in the Grand Lagoon.” A panel of secret judges will decide who will be crowned the “Big Tomato” and awarded the four-foot, tomato-topped trophy to keep until next year’s event.

Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida – November 6

What began as a challenge between groups of Navy SEALS has become one of the most recognized endurance events in the world. IRONMAN is a statement of excellence, passion and commitment that is a true test of mental and physical toughness. Panama City Beach has proven to have the best combination of temperature and terrain for this competition, making the Florida edition of the challenge one of the most popular races on the circuit.

Emerald Coast Cruzin’ – November 11-13

The bi-annual Emerald Coast Cruzin’ car show at Frank Brown Park is back this fall, it is perfect for families and features thousands of hot rods and classic cars. Events include a swap meet, parade, cruiz-ins, block party and more.

Panama City Beach Food Truck Fest – November 14

Orange Beach Breeze is bringing the Food Truck Fest to Panama City Beach at Aaron Bessant Park. The fest will feature food trucks from all over the panhandle. Visitors can explore one of the many vendors exhibiting and selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, personal care products and much more!

Beach Home for the Holidays – November 26-27 (Thanksgiving Weekend)

A great holiday tradition for the family, locals and visitors can spend Thanksgiving weekend kicking off the most wonderful time of the year at Beach Home for the Holidays, with free holiday concerts at Aaron Bessant Park events like campfires and s’mores, meeting with Santa, a Christmas tree-lighting and more. Award-winning American country music singer Josh Turner will take the stage at the Aaron Bessant Park open-air Amphitheater for the first time on Friday, November 26th. On Saturday night, families will love listening to the live symphonic sounds of local favorite, the Panama City Symphony Orchestra.

Panama City Beach Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K – December 4

Hosted by the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, guests can run through paradise and alongside award-winning beaches in the annual Marathon, Half- Marathon and 5K. The 26.2-mile race attracts thousands of both residents and visitors to the destination year after year.

New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop – December 31

Panama City Beach may be best known for fun in the sun, but one of Northwest Florida’s most exciting annual events happens after dark: The New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop. Come to Panama City Beach on December 31st to enjoy not one but two great opportunities to welcome in the New Year. The streets of Pier Park are closed off to traffic as thousands of revelers enjoy free live music, entertainment, fireworks, and good cheer.

