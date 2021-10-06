Advertisement

New program in Walton Co. helping first responders find your home quicker

A new program started by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office hopes to motivate residents to ensure their home addresses can be clearly seen by first responders.(WCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new program started by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office hopes to motivate residents to ensure their home addresses can be clearly seen by first responders.

Deputies said first responders need to be able to locate homes quickly when there is an emergency. The “Sign Up, Stand Out” program was created to provide homeowners in Walton County with large, reflective 911 address signs that can be installed on a resident’s property to ensure their home is visible from the roadway.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies tell NewsChannel 7 they’re introducing the program by reaching out to residents currently participating in their Handle with Care and Safety Net programs to ensure those with special needs can be identified.

If you feel your home could benefit from this program, deputies encourage residents to fill out a “Sign Up, Stand Out” form on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office website at waltonso.org.

Officials said once your information is submitted, they will add your address to a list and a member of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will reach out to set up an installation date.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

