Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Another day of scattered showers and storms, so make sure to have the rain gear handy. Temperatures this afternoon will be a little warmer than yesterday making up into the lower 80s. Rain chances remain through the rest of the week but the weekend looks nice with highs in the middle 80s. Things will remain dry as we head into the next week, temperatures don’t change that much afternoon highs stay in the 80s.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, rain. High near 81°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds SE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 84°. Winds Light SE 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 84° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 84° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

