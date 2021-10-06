Advertisement

Man accused of shooting Dollar General worker before taking Halloween candy

Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley
Dollar General shooting suspect Malik Motley(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after he’s accused of shooting a cashier at a Whitehaven Dollar General store before stealing Halloween candy.

Malik Motley faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

According to an affidavit, Motley walked into the store on Third Street on Sunday and demanded money from the register.

Detectives say he shot the worker in the face before grabbing a bag of Halloween candy and running away.

Motley was booked into jail Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
$500,000 bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Jerry Hammond is serving a life without parole sentence for the 1988 murder of his uncle.
Attorney: Confession means inmate serving life is innocent
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 6
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Missing Ozark juvenile located in Texas, adult male companion arrested

Latest News

Enterprise self-serve website
Enterprise turning to new website for water bill; other services
Bond set for teacher accused of sex rimes
Bond set for teacher charged with sex crimes
Donate to Ozark City Schools Coat Drive
Donate to Ozark City Schools Coat Drive
Rocky Head Baptist Church
Dale County Sheriff looking for persons of interest in church burglary, arson
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 6, 2021