Kinston closing in on school history

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Kinston Bulldogs are enjoying lots of success on the football field this season.

The Bulldogs have rattled off four straight wins for the first time since 2010. Maybe they should change their name to the WIN-ston Bulldogs.

This Dawgs team has found a rhythm on the field.

At 5-2, this marks the best start to a season for Kinston since 1984, a far cry from last year’s two win season.

With at least three games to play, Rudy Free’s team is just two wins away from the school record for wins in a season with seven, but this team isn’t looking at the big picture just yet.

“One of the main goals here was to get back in the playoffs. It’s been several years here since we got in the playoffs and try to get as good a seed we can in the playoffs,” said Free. “It’s in our hands now. We don’t have to worry about anybody else, but if we play and do what we are supposed to we’re going to have a good seed. At the same time it’s real easy to try and look forward but we still have to stay focused on the task at hand. We got three really tough ball games coming up and try not to focus on that and focus on the next one.”

Kinston will travel to McKenzie to take on the Tigers on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

