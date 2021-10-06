Advertisement

Investigation underway after bomb explodes at Selma apartment complex

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an overnight explosion at an apartment complex in Selma.

Details remain limited, but Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Rangedale Housing Complex, located off Marie Foster Street, and involved the detonation of a package containing nails.

Jackson said there were no reported injuries. No motive or suspect was immediately known.

A number of law enforcement agencies, including members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, have since responded to the scene.

