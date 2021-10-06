Advertisement

“HIPPY” jumpstarting pre-k students

HIPPY RECRUITING FAMILIES
HIPPY RECRUITING FAMILIES
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One program is aiming to ensure two- to four-year-old’s thrive when they reach kindergarten.

Home instruction for parents of preschool youngsters, or, “HIPPY” provides parents the tools they need to work with their preschoolers, getting activities and supplies delivered straight to their door by “home visitors”

“HIPPY” focuses on literacy, math, science, motor skills, learning colors, how to write their name, and counting.

The idea behind the program is to help close the achievement gap.

“It gives them an opportunity to be ahead, so when they get in Kindergarten they’re not frustrated, they’ve already been exposed to it and they know how to do most things,” explains Rolanda Sykes, “HIPPY” Assistant Coordinator

“HIPPY” has open enrollment through December, serving several counties across the Wiregrass.

The program currently has about 80 families and they’re looking to gain many more.

