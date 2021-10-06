Enterprise turning to new website for water bill; other services

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise residents will soon have a new way to pay their bills.

The city is on the verge of unveiling a self-service website.

For years the city of Enterprise has been using a third-party vendor for residents to pay their water bill, but now, things are changing.

“It will allow customers to sign in, view their water bill,” said Jeremy Nagy, IT administrator, M4 Technology. “They can view their consumption history; they can sign up for automatic EFT payments with no fee. They can of course pay with their credit card, and they can sign up for paperless bill delivery.”

This new system, which will be run by the city, is also used by Tuscaloosa, Mobile, Auburn and Fairhope.

“We’ve reached out to them and gotten very good feedback from them,” Nagy added. “We’ve also found feedback from citizens online, where they’ve been really happy with the system as well.”

The company, Tyler Technologies is also the creator the city’s financial software.

“So, it calculates late fees in real time and allows for real time adjustments from water department employees so that they can modify the bill in real time,” Nagy said.

The new site also allows citizens to see a breakdown of their consumption history with easy-to-use charts so they can keep track.

“They can view all of their previous bills online and they can see how their bill is broken down by water, sewage, garbage, tax fees, etc.,” Nagy finished.

The city anticipates the website to be active later this week.

The link to the website is HERE, but final touches are still being made before it will be live.

