Donate coats to Ozark City Schools

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again where Ozark City Schools are collecting coats for their annual coat drive for “Make a Difference Day.”

“One Eagle” is this year’s theme, encouraging everyone to come together and help one another.

“This coat drive is a way for us as a school system, and as a community to come together and support those in need because it does take all of us to make our community succeed,” says Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools.

The drive plays into “Make a Difference Day,” which is always the fourth Saturday of October.

“After the 23rd, the schools will begin looking for students who may need the coats, our local mission will be looking for adults who need coats, our Mary Hill Family Service Center will be looking for adults and families who need coats,” explains Susan Judah, “Make a Difference Day” Volunteer. “So, they’ll be distributed at an at-need basis.”

With the holidays coming up and colder weather on the way, Ozark wants to make sure no one goes without.

Girtman continues, “We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic and folks are still hurting financially, physically, mentally, socially, emotionally and all of the things, so we know that there is a need.”

The district is encouraging everyone to clean out their closets, saying there is no size too big or too small.

New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any Ozark City School or the central office up until October 22nd.

They will then head off to the cleaners before being distributed to community members.

