DCS students learn fire safety tips

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department is taking Fire Prevention Week to teach local students different ways they can stay safe.

Throughout the week they are educating Dothan City School students on a variety of topics, including how to prevent a fire, what to do when around fire, and knowing that firefighters are helpers.

Captain Travis Fretts says it’s important to educate the kids when they’re young, and he hopes they will pass the information along to their loved ones.

“Go to grandma’s house, make sure grandmas got a smoke alarm,” says Fretts. “Make sure they know the sounds of them, what it means when it goes off and just know what to do and have one and make sure it works is the most important. That’s what’s gonna wake them up in the middle of the night.”

DFD plans to attend as many Dothan schools as possible this week.

